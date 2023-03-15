Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.08

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $152.60 million and $4.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001370 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,744,240 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

