Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Liquidity Services worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 99,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

LQDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

