Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 2,494,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,732.8 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of LNNGF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.