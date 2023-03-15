LFS Asset Management Sells 354 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

LFS Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up about 0.9% of LFS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.10. 1,021,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.71. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

