LFS Asset Management Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LFS Asset Management owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,139. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $182.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

