LFS Asset Management Has $407,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LFS Asset Management reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

