LFS Asset Management Buys 14,605 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

LFS Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 4.7% of LFS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LFS Asset Management owned about 0.35% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 89,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

