LFS Asset Management Acquires 13,556 Shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

LFS Asset Management raised its position in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Global X China Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LFS Asset Management owned 0.20% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X China Energy ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF by 1,094.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 7,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,280. Global X China Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.43.

About Global X China Energy ETF

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

