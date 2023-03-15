Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar Stock Up 1.3 %

LEN stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 153,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

