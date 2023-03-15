Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Lennar Stock Up 1.3 %
LEN stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 153,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
