LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.