Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Legrand stock remained flat at $87.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $101.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.