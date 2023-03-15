Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.27

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 460849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

