Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,979 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.