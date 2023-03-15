Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 142,672 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 760.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 28,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

