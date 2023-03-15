Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 228,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.