Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 235,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.80.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

