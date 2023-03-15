Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 278.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $91.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

