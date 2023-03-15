Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $75,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $411.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

