Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $46,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,972 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.9 %

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

ROK opened at $294.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.85. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

