Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

