Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.
UDR Stock Performance
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.