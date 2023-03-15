Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

