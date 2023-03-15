Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,791,327. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

NYSE QSR opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

