Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 20,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,207,273.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $205,759.24.

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $103,926.10.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

