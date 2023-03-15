LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $15.60. LCNB shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 66,093 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.70.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.