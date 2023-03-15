Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

LRCX traded down $16.44 on Wednesday, reaching $477.54. The company had a trading volume of 496,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,684. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.19 and its 200 day moving average is $441.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

