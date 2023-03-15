KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 19,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About KVH Industries

KVHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

