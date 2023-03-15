Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 552,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 0.5 %

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 92,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $933.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

