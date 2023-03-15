Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 191,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,297. The company has a market capitalization of $678.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

