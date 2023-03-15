KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.40 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and approximately $916,171.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00033318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00210867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,595.47 or 1.00129384 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07537289 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $878,056.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

