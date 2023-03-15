Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in February

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KLKNF remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

