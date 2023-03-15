Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in February

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KLKNF remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.70.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
