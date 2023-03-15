KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,827.35

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $3,827.35 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 144.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.11913894 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,134.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

