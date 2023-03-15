KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA stock opened at $379.02 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

