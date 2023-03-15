Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kirby Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 463,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. Kirby has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Stories

