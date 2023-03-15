Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.47

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$156.47 and traded as high as C$168.97. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$167.46, with a volume of 54,026 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KXS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.50.
Kinaxis Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 182.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Activity
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Articles
