Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KXSCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Kinaxis Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.29. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $135.10.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
