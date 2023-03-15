Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.24

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 103156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $938.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

