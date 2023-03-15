Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kidpik Price Performance

Kidpik Company Profile

NASDAQ PIK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,408. Kidpik has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.90.

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

