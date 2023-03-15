Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Up 1.3%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $449.50 and last traded at $444.75. Approximately 2,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.00.

Keyence Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.73.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

