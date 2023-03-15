Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Purchases $65,960.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) Director John Russell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $65,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 3.5 %

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 8,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

