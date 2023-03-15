Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 1,409 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $22,614.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at $331,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 0.34. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.