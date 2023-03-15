Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.30 and traded as low as C$4.68. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 599,612 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$871.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

