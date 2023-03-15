Keep Network Price Reaches $0.20 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $168.37 million and $6.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

