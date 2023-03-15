Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $66.69 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $508.33 million and approximately $66.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00004598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000873 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,797,925 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.