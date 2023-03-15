Kaspa Price Hits $0.0130 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $224.26 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,290,012,890 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,279,335,873.95997. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01374537 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,614,823.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

