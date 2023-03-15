Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0132

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $227.52 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00408971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.45 or 0.27643744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,295,348,805 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,279,335,873.95997. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01374537 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,614,823.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

