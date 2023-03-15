KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 823,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,552,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,358,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

About KAR Auction Services

KAR opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.