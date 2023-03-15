Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,549.0 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

KSANF stock remained flat at $13.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

About Kansai Paint

(Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

See Also

