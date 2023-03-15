Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 423,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,540,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of £13.11 million, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.64.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

