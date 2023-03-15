Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,471,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 2,673,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.6 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

