JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. 101,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 25,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About JZR Gold

(Get Rating)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Further Reading

